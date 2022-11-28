Cheryl Burke Says Goodbye to Dancing With the Stars With Emotional Post

Cheryl Burke has danced for the final time on the Disney+ original series Dancing With the Stars.

The departing pro dancer took to Instagram with a touching message to her former dance partners.

“To all of my dance partners who each has played a pivotal role in my life, THANK YOU,” she wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

“Thank you for the life lessons, for trusting me with your vulnerability, and for ALWAYS giving each dance your all," Burk, who starred in 26 seasons, wrote.

"Though there were times of blood, sweat, and tears, I can confidently say that regardless of it all, not a single one has ever let me down.”

Burke continued, “Even if ‘dance mom’ Cheryl decided to take over rehearsal at times, ha, you knew that it came from a loving place so thank you again for trusting me, allowing me to mold you into dancers, and for the amazing ride that I’ll never forget. LOVE TO YOU ALL!”

Burke announced her intention to exit the series earlier this month.

At the time, it was reported that the pro dancer was interested in taking a seat with the judges in after Len Goodman vacated his seat.

“I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, & I’m ready to face the uncertainty (though it’s scary as sh**) of what the future holds – I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don’t worry,” she shared on Instagram when she revealed the news of her departure.

Dancing With the Stars has already been renewed for Season 32 on Disney+.

A decision on the judging panel and pro lineup is not expected to be made until next year, closer to the premiere date.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.