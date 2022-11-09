Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 7 Review: The Clothes Make the Man...or Do They?

I never thought I would say this, but I felt for Archer.

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 7, he had to choose between honoring his oath as a doctor and protecting his son, and he passed that test -- but at what cost?

Archer's conversation with Choi at the end of the hour was one of the rawest, most authentic glimpses of this often-annoying character, and he came across as sympathetic.

The situation with Sean would have been tough for anybody to deal with.

Archer had been estranged from Sean for years, and their recent visit at the prison didn't go well. And now Sean had life-threatening injuries, thanks to another prisoner who ended up in the hospital after attacking a CO.

Archer is the kind of guy who has no problem bending the rules if he thinks it's best for patients, so it's unsurprising he considered not saving the life of Sean's attacker. He'd go even further for his estranged son than a stranger.

He probably felt like this was his last chance to do anything to protect Sean. For all he knew, Sean was going to die. Even if his son survived, going back to prison could be dangerous for him, especially if his attacker returned too.

Ultimately, Archer stayed true to his oath with a little help from Choi.

Choi and Archer are cut from similar cloth. They're both ex-Navy reservists who tend to put their own opinions over the patient's expressed wishes. That's why their long friendship works as well as it does.

Choi is the only person who can reason with Archer and the only one who can get away with threatening to go to Sharon with his concerns. Archer did the right thing because he listened to Choi when he allowed another surgeon to take over Sean's care and when he acted to save the attacker's life.

And then Choi was there to support him when it didn't feel like the right thing.

Although Archer is not my favorite character, his friendship with Choi is one of the things I'll miss most after Choi leaves Chicago Med.

Choi has had a new outlook on life since getting shot and can help balance Archer out. Archer is almost likable when he is around Choi.

I wonder if we'll get any more of Sean's story. Archer doesn't know why Sean was stabbed and assumes the other guy was the aggressor. It's not unreasonable, considering that the guy also attacked a guard, but it also may not be the whole truth.

What will happen if Archer finds out that Sean started the fight that led to his being stabbed or that his son is involved in something shady in jail?

Speaking of shady, that was a bizarre story involving WIll, Asher, and the pregnant woman.

The guy who dropped her off at the hospital seemed weird; I knew there was something off about him, and it was also strange that they made a point of sending him away to deal with his car nearly being towed.

His exit was abrupt, so it seemed unlikely he'd disappear altogether. And when the doctors delivered Maya's baby only halfway through the hour, I knew there had to be something more to this story.

Equally strangely, everyone was exposed to the same drug that Asher used to have a problem with. That was almost as big a coincidence as an OBGYN happening to be going for a walk when a pregnant woman needed her services!

As a recovering addict, shouldn't Asher have recognized the signs of exposure in herself, or at least thought it was odd that she was having feelings like she used to when she used, even though she knew she was sober?

I guess she had a higher tolerance because of her former overuse of the drug since she was the only one of the three exposed who didn't collapse and need Narcan to save their life.

Asher made a mature decision afterward and went to a meeting to avoid relapse. Good for her!

It's hard working in a hospital as a recovering addict; there's plenty of stress and easy access to drugs. It has to be even more complicated when you might randomly be exposed to the drugs you've worked so hard to stop abusing!

The transplant patient's story presented a dilemma, but what choice did Renee's husband have?

Without antipsychotics, Renee was in danger of hurting herself. With them, she was confused at best and catatonic at worst. That was no way to live.

The only option was to remove the kidney. If her body rejected it because she was taken off immunosuppressants, it would have to be removed anyway, so saving it for someone else made more sense.

It does mean that if dialysis fails, which it likely will eventually, Renee will be out of options. She'd develop the same issue if she were to get another transplant.

Her husband knew her best and what she wanted and was clearheaded enough to understand why this was the best option.

Hopefully, Marcel feels more comfortable with the decision to move forward with the surgery now that Renee is happy that her husband made it for her.

Finally, Ben can stop being ridiculous any time now.

Yes, Maggie should have told him about Grant, but there was nothing wrong with Grant offering to contribute to a care package for their daughter. Nor should Maggie have to apologize for putting Vanessa first.

I love Ben and Maggie together, but that could change if this nonsense doesn't stop.

