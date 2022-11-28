Chicago Med Spoilers: How Will Brian Tee Be Written Off the Show?

The One Chicago universe has said goodbye to many beloved cast members.

Their characters rarely find happiness on-screen, but it sounds like departing Chicago Med star Brian Tee will get a farewell that brings Ethan Choi's arc full circle.

If you watch Chicago Med online, you know Ethan and April are back together and planning their wedding.

Tee's final episode is set to air Wednesday, December 7, and People had an exclusive first look at Ethan and April's nuptials.

Co-showrunner Andrew Schneider told the outlet that the couple will be working together again.

More specifically, they will be “starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago.”

It's unclear at this stage whether either of them will be seen on the show again, but we do know Tee will be back later in the season to direct an episode.

“Both have evolved, professionally and emotionally, in ways that allow them finally to join their lives together,” co-showrunner Diane Frolov told People of the conclusion of this arc.

“When they reconnected earlier this season, April saw that Ethan was now more open, less rigid; and Ethan realized he could now be the man she needed. This allowed the feelings both still felt for one another to blossom.”

“We felt [the wedding] gave closure and a happy ending to the Ethan-April love story. It also felt like a compelling next chapter in his life as a doctor.”

Tee announced his exit in October after eight seasons.

“Playing Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med has been such a gift and a blessing,” Tee told Deadline at the time.

“I am forever grateful to our fans and my colleagues both in front of and behind the camera as I embark on a new journey."

"I am forever indebted to Dick Wolfe, NBC, and Universal Television for choosing me.”

“I think the fans are going to absolutely love it,” Tee said of the storyline.

“It’s going to bring a little bit of the new Ethan and a little bit of the old. Know that Episode 9 is going to be an amazing one.”

What are your thoughts on Ethan and April reuniting?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.