Chris Rock Will Make History as First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix

Chris Rock will make history for Netflix.

The streaming service announced Thursday that legendary comedian, writer, director, and actor Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event.

The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023.

Details are scarce at this stage but Netflix vows to give more information in due course.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats.

“We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history."

"This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

This is Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special. His first, Chris Rock: Tamborine, debuted in February 2018.

Netflix has had a lot of success with its comedy specials.

Netflix is a Joke: The Festival was the biggest live, in-person event in Netflix history, taking place in Spring 2022, the streaming service revealed.

"The unprecedented event sold more than 260,000 tickets, featuring more than 330 comedians performing 295 shows across more than 35 venues in Los Angeles," the press release states.

"The festival also featured the first-ever stand-up show at Dodger Stadium. Netflix is the definitive home for all things comedy."

"Live events are one facet of Netflix’s unmatched ecosystem for comedic talent, as the entertainment company continues to invest in scripted comedy for TV and film; stand-up; sketch; comedy formats; and animation."

There will undoubtedly be a lot of excitement about this project due to the fact that it has Rock and is live.

Netflix is looking to switch up its streaming strategy, and recent reports have suggested it could be home to certain sports programming.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.