Chrissy Metz: This Is Us Star Joins James Patterson Detective Drama Help Me Rhonda

Chrissy Metz has booked her first post-This Is Us TV role.

According to Deadline, Metz will topline Help Me Rhonda, a new series based on James Patterson's and Candice Fox's hit novel 2 Sisters Detective Agency.

The project has a script plus penalty commitment at NBCUniversal.

2 Sisters Detective Agency comes from Life Sentence creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, in association with James Patterson Entertainment, Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi’s PatMa Productions, Cathy Konrad’s Tree Line Film, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The project enters on Rhonda Bird (Metz), a brash public defender, and Barbra Ann “Baby” Bird, the privileged teenage sister she never knew she had, who reluctantly take over their late father’s private detective agency.

While helping their father’s former clients, they uncover the truth about who their father really was.

A decision has not been made on whether the series is in development for Peacock or NBC.

We should get more clarity soon.

Metz celebrated the series entering development with an Instagram post.

“Can’t wait to let these beautiful Birds fly! Excited to traverse this wild world and grateful to everyone involved who are making it possible,” Metz wrote on the social media platform.

Metz' This Is Us co-stars celebrated the news in the post's comments.

“Yayayaya, @chrissymetz!! Can’t wait to watch you shine," Mandy Moore wrote.

"Oh yeah," Chris Sullivan wrote, while Jon Huertas said, "Congrats, girl!"

Metz played Kate Pearson on all six seasons of NBC's This Is Us.

The cast was in demand with the conclusion, with Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia booking shows on CBS and ABC, respectively.

News broke this week that Moore would be reuniting with This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger for a new series on Hulu.

Twin Flames tells the story of two women who find themselves enamored by the online teachings of a couple who claim that every person has a soul mate called a "Twin Flame."

They are told they must do whatever it takes to be with that person.

What are your thoughts on this new project for Metz?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.