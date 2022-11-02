Elite Season 6 Trailer Promises a Return to Form

Elite Season 6 looks to be a cut above the previous two seasons.

The series has struggled to keep its focus since many of the original cast members exited at the end of Elite Season 3.

However, the official trailer teases the aftermath of Sam's death, new beginnings, and Isadora's vengeance.

It looks like plenty of drama is on the menu, which could be what the show needs to steer it in the right direction.

“After Samuel’s death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past,” reads the official synopsis.

“However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season."

"If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so.”

As previously reported, Samuel (played by Itzan Escamilla) was seemingly killed off at the conclusion of the previous season, but there were some rumors that he survived.

Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeka (Claudia Salas), and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) are also gone when the series returns, meaning that there will very likely be zero original stars on Elite Season 6.

Season 4 additions Carla Diaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencia), and Manu Rios (Patrick) look set to be the longest-serving cast members.

Season 5 additions Valentina Zenere (Isadora) and Andre Lamoglia (Ivan) will be back. New cast members include The Álvaro De Juana as Dídac, Carmen Arrufat as Sara, Ana Bokesa as Rocío, Alex Pastrana as Raúl, and Ander Puig as Nico.

Elite has already been renewed for Season 7 with some new stars, and one returning star.

Check out the trailer and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.