Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer Finds Emily at a Major Crossroads

Emily Cooper is at a crossroads.

Our favorite ex-pat is struggling with some big decisions in the just-released trailer for Emily in Paris Season 3, premiering December 21 on Netflix.

"One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life," the official synopsis reads.

"Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series.

The cast of Emily in Paris Season 3 includes Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

The latest trailer showcases Emily at a very different point in her life, and she's unsure about which direction to choose.

From her career to her love life, everything is at a tipping point, and she's undecided about which decisions will benefit her most.

Emily has been very fond of her decisions in the past, but now that there are some big consequences no matter which side she chooses, it makes it all the more difficult.

Her chemistry with Gabriel looms heavily in the trailer, but it's hard to imagine them getting closer any time soon after she repaired her relationship with Camille.

Alfie is also very present and while Emily would like everyone to believe she's only invested in the Londoner, her glances at Gabriel say otherwise.

For now, it looks like Emily is staying in Paris, but there's a lot she has to work through before reaching her decision.

The question may linger over the entire third season, but if the show manages to handle it well, then it will be worthwhile.

For now, let your eyes feast on the glorious first-look trailer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.