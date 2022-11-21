Fanatic Feed: NBC's The Wheel Premiere Date, RHOA Spinoff Canceled, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, November 21, 2022.

Bravo has canceled its Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff Kandi & the Gang after a single season.

The series followed RHOA mainstay, Kandi Burruss, as she managed her Old Lady Gang restaurant.

While the ratings were soft, there was a glimmer of hope that it would get another chance on the cable network.

In an Amazon Live broadcast, Burruss revealed over the weekend that the show had been canceled.

“Definitely, it is not returning,” the Grammy Award winning artist shared.

“Bravo is not bringing it back. So sad and I am super upset about it.”

Burruss will continue on RHOA for its 15th season, and has various other projects in the works.

“I have been in so many arguments, since the summer, since we were filming the Xscape show all the way now filming Housewives,” she on the Amazon broadcast.

“I feel like I have argued with everybody. Like, almost had some crazy blowouts with some people.”

Meanwhile, NBC has announced it will round out the year with a two-week takeover of the UK's game show The Wheel.

The all-new U.S. version showcases a colossal spinning wheel of celebrity guests who help everyday contestants win life-changing money.

The takeover begins Monday, Dec. 19 with new episodes airing nightly at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and continues the following week with new episodes airing at 8 p.m.

The series features suspenseful high-stakes trivia, laugh-out-loud moments and more than 50 all-star guests seated on a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has announced a return to Middle Earth with The Making of the Rings of Power.

"A special look at previously unreleased behind-the-scenes content from Season One's eight episodes - is now available exclusively on X-Ray, via a full-screen experience that can be launched anytime while watching the series."

"The Making of The Rings of Power gives fans a special inside look at the creation of the unique realms that make up Middle-earth, including Númenor and Khazad-dûm, both shown on screen at the heights of their glory for the first time," Amazon teases.

"These segments also reveal exciting details about the production design, set decoration, costumes, makeup, visual and special effects, stunts, sword fights, horseback riding, and so much more of the intricate preparation involved in creating this very special world."

Sounds cool, right?

Check out the teaser below.

Meanwhile, NBC has announced it will ring in the new year with Miley's New Years Eve Party, with the star being joined by global superstar Dolly Parton as co-host.

The star-studded event, to be executive produced by “Saturday Night Live” creator and EP Lorne Michaels, will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests to be announced.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” will air live on NBC from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and will also stream live on Peacock.

