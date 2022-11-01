Fate: The Winx Saga Canceled at Netflix

It's the end of the line for Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix.

According to showrunner Brian Young, the supernatural drama series has been canceled after two seasons.

"This is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga," Young said on Instagram.

"This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season."

"It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same," the statement continues.

"I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did."

"Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters," Young adds.

"I'm grateful for each and everyone one of them, and for all of you for watching."

"It's been an amazing four years. Hopefully, we'll see each other again in the future."

The series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

The series starred Abigail Cowen, Hannah Van Der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Paulina Chávez, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, and Freddie Thorp.

Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken, Éanna Hardwicke, and Miranda Richardson also starred.

The series landed a speedy renewal following the premiere of its first season in 2021.

Netflix doesn't give reasons for cancellations, so all we can do is speculate at this stage.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 didn't reach the same amount of buzz as the freshman season, which may have contributed to its demise.

On top of that, Netflix is changing focus as it attempts to switch things up with ad-supported offerings.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Hit the comments below.

