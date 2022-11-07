Fire Country: CBS Announces Special Sunday Episode

Fire Country is one of the biggest hits of the 2022-23 TV season.

The series landed a full season order shortly after its premiere last month, and now, CBS is giving the Max Thieriot drama the opportunity to get even more sampling with a special Sunday airing.

That's right.

Fire Country will air a special episode on Sunday, January 29, 2023, out of the AFC Championship game.

An exact time for the episode has not been announced, and it will be governed by when the game ends.

For now, the AFC game is set to kick off at 6:40 pm ET.

Thieriot co-wrote the story for Fire Country and serves as an executive producer.

It's co-written by executive producers Tony Phelan & Joan Rater (Grey's Anatomy, A Council of Dads). Other EPs include James Strong (pilot only), David Grae, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed (Jerry Bruckheimer Television).

"Seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region," the logline teases .

Thieriot stars with Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer on the Friday night drama.

Fire Country Season 1 is averaging arounf 8 million viewers per week and a solid 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic.

The series scored a full-season order alongside fellow CBS freshman dramas East New York and So Help Me Todd.

“CBS is off to a tremendous start this season,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment in a statement obtained by Deadline.

“We are thrilled to have the three most-watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines."

"These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.