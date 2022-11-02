Firefly Lane Final Season Trailer Finds Kate and Tully Navigating Turbulent Times

The end is nigh for Kate and Tully.

Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for the second and final season of Firefly Lane.

If first impressions are everything, the two best friends at the core of the series have a lot to work through.

"What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our Firefly Lane Girls Forever?" the official logline teases.

"We'll learn the answer this season -- but first -- Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom."

"This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from -- including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud," it adds.

"In the '80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully's career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz."

"She just might have met her match -- that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the '70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane," the loglien shares.

"As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other."

Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Yael Yurman, India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Jolene Purdy, and Ignacio Serricchio star.

Netflix announced earlier this year that the second season of Firefly Lane had been extended and that the series would be wrapping for good.

It was a bit of a surprise to fans, but hopefully there will be the right amount of closure to bring the storylines to a close.

The trailer does hint that things are ending, but we'll need to tune in on December 2 when the first nine episodes drop to find out how things play out.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments below.

