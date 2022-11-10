Gossip Girl Season 2 Trailer Teases a Scandalous Return to the Upper East Side, Georgina Sparks, & More!

Gossip Girl Season 2 looks like the show we were promised ahead of its debut last year.

HBO Max dropped the official trailer on Thursday, and it looks more scandalous than ever.

The original series was known for its OMG-worthy moments, and if the trailer is any indication, there'll be plenty to go around in the second season.

“It’s the second semester of junior year and Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives or spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan’s elite,” the official logline reads.

“She’s learned a thing or two from her first go-around — namely what her audience wants, they shall get."

"It’s time for her to turn the heat up on what’s been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it."

"Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands — this semester, there can only be one queen and, by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried and who was holding the shovel.”

The part about "one queen," is interesting because the trailer teases Monet biting back at Julien.

Monet's arc on Gossip Girl Season 1 was to uplift her friend and make her Queen B.

With Julien going in a different direction, Monet is ready to take the crown, which means there will be a lot of unraveling.

One of the most significant moments in the trailer finds Kate returning to her apartment, only to be greeted by the iconic Georgina Sparks.

Yes, Michelle Trachtenberg is back, and it looks like Georgina is still partial to some scheming.

Georgina was Gossip Girl at one point in the original series. It looks like she's either going to give Kate some tips or take over the Instagram account that serves as surveillance for some of Manhattan's elite.

Julien (Jordan Alexander), Zoya (Whitney Peak), Obie (Eli Brown), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Max (Thomas Doherty), Aki (Evan Mock), Monet (Savannah Lee Smith), and Luna (Zion Moreno) are all confirmed to be back for Season 2.

Check out the trailer below.

The series returns on December 1 with two new episodes.

One new episode a week will then air, taking us to the season finale on January 26, 2023.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.