Heartstopper's Joe Locke Joins WandaVision Spinoff

Joe Locke is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Heartstopper breakout has been cast in the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Variety reports.

In true MCU fashion, plot details are being kept under wraps for the series.

We know it focuses on Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness.

We don't know who Locke will be playing, so we'll need to stay tuned for updates.

Emma Caulfield Ford recently revealed she would be reprising her Dottie role for the spinoff.

WandaVision EP Jac Schaeffer is attached to the series as showrunner.

It's unclear how far into the production stage the series is due to Marvel Studios keeping everything under wraps until projects are ready to launch.

This isn't the only spinoff of WandaVision in the works. News broke over the weekend that Paul Bettany was set to return in a Vision Quest series.

Variety reports that it was expected to follow the Vision we met in WandaVision as he tried to regain his memories.

It's unclear whether any of these projects will include Elizabeth Olsen, who played Wanda.

That casting scoop would probably be concealed from the public pre-transmission.

If there's one thing we know about the MCU, it's that secrets are kept.

Locke is best known for starring in Netflix's Heartstopper.

The teen drama was a hit immediately upon its launch earlier this year, snagging a two-season pickup shortly after.

Locke plays Charlie in the series, starring opposite Kit Connor.

The cast also includes William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, and Rhea Norwood.

Finney recently booked a significant role on Doctor Who, while Connor was cast in the upcoming movie A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea & Tomorrow.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.