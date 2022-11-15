Hilarie Burton Calls Candace Cameron Bure a 'Bigot' After ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments

Hilarie Burton Morgan is speaking out against Candace Cameron Bure after the Full House alum's controversial comments about leaving Hallmark.

Bure revealed this week in a profile with the Wall Street Journal that she wants “tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them."

“I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment," the star added.

Furthermore, Bure said she doesn't expect same-sex couples as part of GAC Family's programming.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said

Morgan took to Twitter Monday night to speak out against Bure.

"Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” Burton wrote.

“But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Burton went on to call out the network's CEO, Bill Abbott, who told the journal that he was aware of the "trends."

“It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here,'" Abbott told WSJ.

“Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry,” she wrote.

“I called this s—t out years ago when [ex-Crown Media Family Networks CEO Bill] Abbott was at Hallmark."

"Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

Bure left Hallmark in April when it was announced that she would take on a prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the GAC Family networks as a whole.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in a statement at the time.

“I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family."

"Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

