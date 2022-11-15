Hunters to End With Season 2 at Prime Video

Hunters will wrap up its run with its second season.

EW revealed Tuesday that the Prime Video series' second season will conclude the series.

Series creator David Weil opened up to the outlet about the impact of the series.

"For me, as a kid growing up on Long Island, being Jewish, there was always this frustration and anger that Hitler got away with his crimes, that he was never brought to justice, he was never arrested, killed, tried, that he made a decision at the end of his life," said Weil.

"So Hunters, being a show about catharsis, about Jewish empowerment, and about wish fulfillment for Jewish kids like me who grew up wanting to reclaim power, season 2, I hope, will be that catharsis."

The final season will premiere Friday, January 13.

Prime Video picked up Hunters Season 2 back in August 2020, so there's been a long wait between seasons.

The first season of Hunter starred Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, and Jerrika Hinton, bowed globally February 21.

The freshman season of Hunters followed a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City.

“With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios in 2020 when the show was renewed.

“We are thrilled that David, Jordan and theHunters will be back with us for more.”

The second seasom shifts the action to 1979 and will follow two timelines.

The news comes over a week after it was revealed that Carnival Row, which has been MIA since 2019, will end for good with its second season when it launches in February 2023.

