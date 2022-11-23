Jaicy Elliot and Ryan Rottman Preview Hallmark's My Southern Family Christmas

What will you be watching this Thanksgiving?

Why not dive headfirst into Christmas?

There's another Hallmark movie celebrating family that appears to be delightful.

One of the best things about entertainment is how you can explore different cultures, and My Southern Family Christmas takes us down to the Bayou for a very special celebration.

Jaicy Elliot and Ryan Rottman star alongside Brian McNamara, Moira Kelly, and Bruce Campbell (in a Hallmark movie?!).

Under the guise of a journalist writing a story about a tight-knit community that makes Christmas special, Campbell (Elliot) has a chance to get to know her biological father, Everett (Campbell), for the first time – without him ever knowing who she really is.

As she spends time with him and his family, as well as Jackson (Rottman), the town’s record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things.

In the end, Campbell must decide if she’s going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father – a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.

My Southern Family Christmas is from Evergreen Films. Daniel Lewis and J.R. “Rick” Carter are executive producers.

Lewis and Melissa West serve as producers.

Emily Moss Wilson directed from a script by Moss Wilson and Alys Murray.

We caught up with Jaicy and Ryan on Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas press day.

They shared what they've learned about the southern traditions, what it was like filming in Louisiana, and shared some of their own thoughts on the biggest holiday of the year.

Enjoy the conversation in full below, and be sure to tune into Hallmark on Thanksgiving Day to see the movie for yourself.

