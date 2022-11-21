Jason David Frank, Power Rangers Star, Dead at 49

Jason David Frank, who played Green Ranger and later the White Ranger on The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died on Saturday.

He was 49.

Frank's manager, Justine Hunt, confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

Justine could not confirm the cause of death but asked for the “privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.”

Frank was initially set to appear in 10 episodes of the series as the Green Ranger, but returned in various iterations of the franchise.

In total, Frank played Tommy Oliver in six different iterations of the franchise.

The actor also starred in the feature-length movies Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie.

After news of the actor's passing went public, many of his co-stars paid tribute.

Amy Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the original Pink Power ranger, shared a photo from a fan event with the actor.

"Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique," Johnson wrote.

"My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy."

"I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace..."

Walter Jones, who played Zack Taylor, the Black Ranger, used Instagram to pay tribute.

"Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank🙏🏾. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family."

Frank was recently attached to the cast of the movie Legend of the White Dragon.

According to IMDB, the movie was in production at the time of the star's death.

It also reports that Frank completed work on another project called Underdogs Rising.

Additional credits include The Residents of Washington Heights, Undressed, Sweet Valley High, Family Matters, and The One Warrior.

May Jason David Frank rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.