John Aniston, Days of Our Lives Star, Dead at 89: Daughter Jennifer Aniston Leads Tributes

Sad news out of the TV world today as it has been revealed that John Aniston died Friday.

Aniston, best known for playing Days of Our Lives' Victor Kiriakis, was 89.

Jennifer Aniston, John's daughter, revealed the news on Instagram Monday morning.

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain,” the Friends alum wrote.

“And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing," the statement adds.

"That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time… Don’t forget to visit.”

John joined the Days of Our Lives cast in 1985 as a regular and was a part of the cast until his death.

As a result, there will likely be plenty more episodes with Victor on the daytime soap opera.

However, Aniston appeared in another role on the series from 1969-70.

Aniston was among the Lifetime Achievement honorees at the Daytime, Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle, News & Documentary and Children’s & Family Emmy Award ceremonies.

In addition to Days of Our Lives, Aniston's other TV credits include Mad Men, The Paul Reiser Show, American Dreams, Gilmore Girls, My Big Fat Greek Life, Diagnosis Murder, Love of Life, and Search for Tomorrow.

Aniston was a big believer in soap operas, opening up to the Television Academy Foundation in 2018 about their impact.

“Soap operas have just the right amount of recognition. You get just enough to satisfy your ego but not enough to disrupt your life,” he said in an interview with The Interviews.

“Whereas some people, my daughter being one of them, can’t go anywhere.”

Aniston started his acting journey by appearing in high school plays.

He served in the U.S. Navy as an intelligence officer based in Panama.

May John Aniston rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

