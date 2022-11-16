JoJo Siwa Criticizes Candace Cameron Bure for "Traditional Marriage" Comments

JoJo Siwa is speaking out against Candace Cameron Bure after the Full House star's controversial comments about GAC Family only featuring movies about "traditional marriage."

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal published a profile on Bure, and the star said that she left Hallmark for the network because the programming is filled with “Christians that love the Lord and want to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Bure said that Hallmark was "a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership."

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” Bure told the outlet.

Siwa, who had a very public feud with Bure earlier this year, said the following in response on social media:

"Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press."

"This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Bure's Full House co-star took to the post's comments section and offered support to Siwa.

"You know I love you," the comment reads.

Siwa later added in an Instagram story that Bure's comments were "embarrassing."

Hilarie Burton Morgan, who was once a Hallmark star, took issue with Bure's comments earlier this week.

“Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” wrote Burton on Twitter.

“But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Burton later also called out Bill Abbott, the chief executive of Great American Media -- who used to oversee Hallmark -- when he likened movies featuring same-sex couples to a trend.

“It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends," Abbott said to WSJ.

“There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'”

“Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s— out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark.

“Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’

“That guy and his network are disgusting [sic]. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

Siwa and Bure had a very public feud earlier this year when the So You Think You Can Dance judge revealed that Bure was the rudest celebrity she's ever met after the Fuller House star refused to take a photo with her when she was a child.

Bure said that she called Siwa to apologize.

