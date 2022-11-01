La Brea Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Lazarus

Many questions were answered, but many new mysteries started on this emotionally-filled and action-packed episode.

Gavin learned the leader of the Lazarus program was his father on La Brea Season 2 Episode 6, and he'd do anything to reconcile with his son. In fact, Lucas got injured in a fight with the guards, and he might not make it.

"Lazarus" threw some gut punches at our beloved characters.

This episode allowed Gavin to find answers to his past and meet his birth father. Since November is National Adoption Month, it's the ideal time to kick Gavin's arc into high gear.

The series has hinted towards Gavin's adoption mystery for weeks, but no one expected his parents to be new characters. I thought Gavin's dad would be the head of the government from LA.

The bombshells kept dropping. Gavin and his family were from 2076, and their planet is dying. James returned to 10,000 BC because there were more natural resources.

What did James do that made Silas take away his grandson? It seemed like Gavin had been a ping-pong ball between Silas and his parents since he was young. No wonder he has been confused about his identity and who to trust.

Gavin: Why didn’t you come for me? I grew up less than a day’s walk from here, and you never came looking for me. Why?

James: Trust me, if I knew where you were, I would’ve moved heaven and earth to get you back.

Gavin has longed for answers for so long, so he wanted to trust James, but even though he had issues with them, he trusted Silas and Aldridge more.

He didn't believe either would lie to him about the portal not going to 1988.

There is some bad blood between Silas, James, and James's female assistant, who spotted him on camera. Despite the problems with Eve and Sam, Silas tried to protect them.

He wanted to protect Eve since he didn't know if the leaders would let her back out.

Sam: We don’t want out! There’s a portal in there to 1988.

Eve: If you care about Gavin, you’ll help him get back to his family.

Those were some angry crows. They were the only animals we saw in this episode but they were territorial. James is also territorial since Gavin was again put in the middle of his father and grandfather.

They both lied to him frequently, so luckily, Sam had a memory of seeing Riley and knowing the 1988 portal existed.

Couldn't we have left Levi in 10,000 BC to help the rest of the people? Izzy had already warned him to stay away from her family.

While she was a teenager, she had a point. Her family needed time to adjust to being a family again without him flirting with her mom constantly.

Levi seemed in the way as the Harrises reunited and Sam reunited with Riley.

He may be a friend, but he's not part of their family.

In 1988, Caroline Clark wanted to shut the Lazarus program down by installing a virus, not knowing her son needed it to get to 1988.

Since she was trying to prevent future sinkholes and feared James from the beginning, I wonder if one of his men did kidnap her.

Josh and Riley acted like ordinary young people for a few minutes instead of always being on a mission. Watching them ice skate and gaze into each other's eyes was fun.

Unfortunately, Caroline wrecked the moment, warning them that someone was after her and to shut down the power.

Riley shined in this episode. She has brains and beauty. It had to be awkward explaining things to her teenage dad.

Having Jon Seda's son, Jonathan Seda Jr., play teenage Sam was a fantastic casting choice.

Being apart from their parents made Riley and Josh appreciate them more. Those reunions made me tear up, especially how emotional Gavin and Josh became.

Things are never easy for our families. Will they survive the tidal wave and sinkhole to help others?

I'd love a spin-off someday of Lucas and Scott. Their bromance has evolved into a heartfelt and entertaining friendship.

In Season 1, they often irritated each other, and Lucas almost regarded Scott as an annoying little brother. However, they related to each other since they both felt they had something to prove and wanted to better themselves.

Their friendship allowed them to be brutally honest. Sadly, Lucas didn't think he had anything for him in the clearing when people, including Scott and Veronica, counted on him.

Scott: These are the exact same burns as Eddie had, and I don’t need to remind you what happened to him.

Lucas: I’m fine!

Scott: I need to take you back.

Lucas: No, Scott, there’s nothing for me here.

Scott: I don’t think that’s true.

Lucas: I made a promise to my mom. I want to do more with my life, and I can’t do that down here.

No matter how badly Scott wanted to save the rest of the clearing, he wouldn't leave Scott, partly because seeing those marks reminded him of Eddie's death and traumatized him.

Lucas: I don’t care, Scott! You have to try to get out of here. It’s your only shot. Don’t be an idiot.

Scott: I appreciate you looking out for me, but I’d rather be an idiot.

Seeing people fuss over Lucas was amusing. He's not used to mattering to people and is clueless about relationships. Scott had to tell him that Veronica liked him.

Sadly, Lucas's condition worsened as soon as Lucas and Veronica decided to date.

Hopefully, they won't kill Lucas just as he's become likable. There's more to do with his character.

La Brea Season 2 has focused on emotional character development with some action mixed in, while La Brea Season 1 was the opposite.

While it's been helpful seeing Lucas mature and learn more about Gavin's past and family history, the series needs to find a balance.

We've barely seen any prehistoric creatures. Season 2 has leaned more towards the family drama than the sci-fi and sinkhole adventure.

With the midseason finale coming up, what's next to cover? Will they focus on stopping the sinkholes in 1988 and then return to 10,000 BC and rescue their friends?

Over to you, La Brea Fanatics. Will Gavin meet his birth mother while they were in 1988? Where will they travel next?

Can the others save Lucas? Chime in below in the comments.

