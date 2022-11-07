NBC Midseason Schedule: Magnum P.I., The Blacklist, Night Court, & More!Paul Dailly at .
Magnum P.I. has locked down a return date on its new network, NBC.
The Peacock network on Monday announced its midseason schedule, and there are plenty of exciting announcements.
Magnum P.I. will finally see the light of day when it launches Sunday, February 19.
The former CBS drama will air in the 9 p.m. slot, leading into the new Shanola Hampton drama series Found.
The Blacklist will join the night one week later in the 8 p.m. slot, making for a three-hour drama black for NBC on the night.
The highly anticipated Night Court follow-up is set to premiere Tuesday, January 17, leading into a two-hour series finale for New Amsterdam.
Wednesdays and Thursdays remain unchanged, with the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises continuing to reign supreme.
America's Got Talent: All Stars, meanwhile will launch Monday, January 2.
Check out the full NBC midseason schedule below.
MONDAY, JAN. 2
8 pm AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS
10 pm Quantum Leap
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
8 pm America’s Got Talent: All-Stars (encore)
10 pm New Amsterdam
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
8 pm Chicago Med
9 pm Chicago Fire
10 pm Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
8 pm Law & Order
9 pm Law & Order: SVU
10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
8 pm Lopez vs. Lopez
8:30 pm Young Rock
9 pm Dateline NBC
TUESDAY, JAN. 17
8 pm NIGHT COURT
8:30 pm NIGHT COURT (special bonus episode)
9 pm New Amsterdam (two-hour series finale)
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
8:30 pm American Auto
TUESDAY, JAN. 31
9 pm La Brea
10 pm La Brea (special bonus episode)
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
9 pm Magnum P.I.
10 pm FOUND
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
8 pm The Blacklist
MONDAY, MARCH 6
8 pm The Voice
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
9 pm The Voice
10 pm That’s My Jam
