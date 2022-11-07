NBC Midseason Schedule: Magnum P.I., The Blacklist, Night Court, & More!

Magnum P.I. has locked down a return date on its new network, NBC.

The Peacock network on Monday announced its midseason schedule, and there are plenty of exciting announcements.

Magnum P.I. will finally see the light of day when it launches Sunday, February 19.

The former CBS drama will air in the 9 p.m. slot, leading into the new Shanola Hampton drama series Found.

The Blacklist will join the night one week later in the 8 p.m. slot, making for a three-hour drama black for NBC on the night.

The highly anticipated Night Court follow-up is set to premiere Tuesday, January 17, leading into a two-hour series finale for New Amsterdam.

Wednesdays and Thursdays remain unchanged, with the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises continuing to reign supreme.

America's Got Talent: All Stars, meanwhile will launch Monday, January 2.

Check out the full NBC midseason schedule below.

MONDAY, JAN. 2

8 pm AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS

10 pm Quantum Leap

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

8 pm America’s Got Talent: All-Stars (encore)

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

8 pm Law & Order

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

8 pm Lopez vs. Lopez

8:30 pm Young Rock

9 pm Dateline NBC

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

8 pm NIGHT COURT

8:30 pm NIGHT COURT (special bonus episode)

9 pm New Amsterdam (two-hour series finale)

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

8:30 pm American Auto

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

9 pm La Brea

10 pm La Brea (special bonus episode)

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

9 pm Magnum P.I.

10 pm FOUND

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

8 pm The Blacklist

MONDAY, MARCH 6

8 pm The Voice

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

9 pm The Voice

10 pm That’s My Jam

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.