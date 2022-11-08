Percy Jackson and the Olympians Casts Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the latest addition to the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Disney+ revealed this week that Miranda will take on the role of Hermes.

Per the character’s official description, Hermes is “the messenger god who looks out for travelers and thieves, and is a bit of a trickster himself."

"He is charismatic and boisterous, the life of the party. Unfortunately, his charm does not do much to heal his strained relationship with his son Luke."

"He’s hesitant to help Percy and his friends on their quest as sometimes getting involved is more trouble than it’s worth.”

The series was announced earlier this year, and details have been trickling out about it ever since.

The TV adaptation "tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," according to the logline.

"Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus."

"Percy Jackson is a smart and compassionate kid with a sharp sense of humor. He's always seen himself as an outsider, in no small part because of how the world sees his ADHD and dyslexia."

Walker Scobell takes on the role of Percy in the series.

Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri play Percy’s best friends, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood.

The cast also includes Virginia Kull as Percy’s mom Sally; Glynn Turman as the centaur Chiron; Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, the Greek god of wine; Megan Mullally as the Fury Alecto; Timm Sharp as Percy’s stepfather Gabe Ugliano.

The cast is rounded out by Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, daughter of Ares, the Greek god of war, and Charlie Bushnell as Luke, the son of Miranda’s Hermes.

The series dropped its first-look teaser at the D23 Expo in September.

Check it out below.

