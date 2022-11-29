Ryan Eggold Joins Amazon's Alex Cross Series

New Amsterdam is winding down, and one of its stars has already lined up another exciting role.

Deadline is reporting that Ryan Eggold has joined the cast of Amazon's forthcoming Alex Cross series, Cross.

Eggold will portray Ed Ramsey, "whose humble Midwest roots are the core of his irresistible charm but he’s got elbows sharp enough to carve out space in the elite social and political circles of DC and New York," according to Deadline.

"Ramsey is described as smooth, well-connected, and devious; he can also be physically imposing when he needs to be and has some very dark secrets."

"While initially a fan of Cross’s, Ramsey soon becomes a formidable adversary."

Also joining the cast is Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter 2), in the role of John Sampson, Alex's partner in the force.

The series order for Cross was announced earlier this year, with Aldis Hodge in the title role.

Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.

"Alex Cross is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers," according to Amazon.

"He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

Eggold has headlined NBC's New Amsterdam for the last five seasons, but the series is set to wrap up for good early next year.

The series has been struggling in the ratings this season, but the ending was pre-planned, so fans will be getting a conclusion to the series' long-running arcs.

Eggold's other TV credits include The Blacklist, The Blacklist Redemption, and 90210.

What are your thoughts on Eggold booking his first post-New Amsterdam role?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.