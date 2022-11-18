Santa Bootcamp Sneak Peek: It's A Different Kind of Heat Rising in the Bootcamp Kitchen!

Is it hot in here, or is it just TV Fanatic's steamy exclusive clip?

They say, "If you can't stand the heat, then get out of the kitchen," and it's a lesson learned for Emily in Santa Bootcamp, another charming new film in the It's A Wonderful Lifetime's slate.

Grab your cocoa with marshmallows and brace yourselves for this one!

TV Fanatic must've been on the Nice list this year because we scored an exclusive first look at Santa's Bootcamp, and if this is the type of heat we have to look forward to with this film, we'll probably spontaneously combust with cuteness overload and all the feels by the film's end!

The Walking Dead veteran Emily Kinney headlines this star-studded Christmas flick that will surely make it on your list of favorites.

Kinney, ironically, plays Emily Strauss, a young, ambitious, and sweet event planner who lands quite the gig when a mall magistrate, played by Castle's Patrick Cassidey, needs her to stage a huge Christmas Gala in hopes of impressing and landing some business with important investors.

It sounds like the opportunity of a lifetime, and Emily jumps at it, getting into the holiday spirit as best as possible to pull off this major feat.

But she needs a little help to get into the proper Christmas spirit and find all the necessary essentials to make this gala essential and a rousing success.

And when you need a crash course in the Christmas spirit and to find a perfect Santa, where else do you go but to Santa Bootcamp?

And what's a boot camp without a drill sergeant, right? Well, that's where the legendary and beloved Rita Moreno, posing as Belle, comes into play.

Naturally, she's sweet as can be, pure of heart, and determined to get Emily into the holiday spirit and reintroduce her to the magic of Christmas.

Of course, Emily may discover some love along the way, too. A girl can multitask, after all.

Justin Gaston stars as Aiden, the handsome man who catches her eye and lends a hand or two, and hopefully, his heart as well, by the end of the film.

Santa Bootcamp is executive produced and directed by Lifetime veteran and Christmas Royalty Melissa Joan Hart and her company Hartbreak Films Inc.

It also stars the Tony-Award-winning Marissa Jaret Winokur, John Schuck, veteran actress (and wife of CODA's Troy Kotsur) Deanne Bray, and Zyra Singleton.

In our exclusive clip, we get a taste of Emily and Aiden's chemistry, and there's nothing that can make the sexual tension rise like a cooking lesson.

If you've ever found yourself swooning over that pottery scene in Ghost, then you'll understand why the hands-on activity of kneading some dough may have gotten poor Emily a little hot and bothered. She realizes that she may have developed feelings for the helpful Aiden.

And has anyone ever realized how many double entendres there are with food descriptions? It's no wonder Emily needs a breather!

It's the very definition of a fun, flirty, and, dare we say, sexy good time. Don't take our word for it; check out the clip below for yourself!

Santa Bootcamp premieres this Saturday, November 19, at 8/7c on Lifetime!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.