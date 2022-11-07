The Acolyte: Disney+ Star Wars Series Casts Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, and More

Disney+ is moving forward with The Acolyte.

The streaming service announced the entire cast for its upcoming Star Wars series on Monday.

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), and Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna) have joined the cast.

Additionally, Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix) have all been cast in undisclosed roles.

They join Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), who was the first cast member announced for the series.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The High Republic saw the Jedi Order at its prime, centuries prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The Acolyte comes from creator, showrunner, and executive producer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll).

Production has commenced in the U.K.

Executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef.

Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing. Headland will also direct the series pilot.

Headland previously opened up about working

“My relationship with Star Wars probably runs the span of most of my life, and it has changed over the decades,” Headland previously told A.V. Club. when the show was announced.

“When I was younger, I devoured the films on home video and absolutely loved them — just a deep connection to the original trilogy.”

A premiere date has not been announced, but given that production has just commenced, we could be in for a long wait.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm have been expanding the Star Wars universe since the streaming service's launch.

What are your thoughts on this new cast?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.