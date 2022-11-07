The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Truth Or Consequences

Between Robert's ultimatum and Chris's confession, everyone's lives are changed forever.

Robert showed his true colors on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7 when he gave Arman an impossible choice that altered many lives.

No one will ever be the same as now. There are even more secrets between friends and family members waiting to erupt.

Robert has become an intimidating villain who's not afraid to scare other people. He seemed to have friends in high places and immediately knew about Cortes's murder.

He was suspicious of Thony and Arman and had no problem showing them he was in charge.

Arman: We did what you asked us to do. You’ve known Nadia and me for years.

Robert: I’ve known Nadia for years. You and I are just getting to know each other.

Permalink: I’ve known Nadia for years. You and I are just getting to know each other.

Permalink: I’ve known Nadia for years. You and I are just getting to know each other.

Robert became more threatening when he taunted that he knew all about Thony's family, including Luca's name. To prove his seriousness, he killed Cortes's right-hand man, Nick, in front of them. Robert didn't deal with traitors lightly.

Arman and Garrett were at each other's throats, distributing blame over this mess. I was hoping they'd work well with each other, but they only want to lay blame or be the one who protects Thony. She has to be tired of playing peacemaker.

Because of that stunt you pulled, you signed our death warrant. Kamdar killed Nick Chambers, and now he’s on a rampage trying to figure out who tipped off the FBI. Right now, it’s just us and your Maya. Arman Permalink: Because of that stunt you pulled, you signed our death warrant. Kamdar killed Nick Chambers,...

Permalink: Because of that stunt you pulled, you signed our death warrant. Kamdar killed Nick Chambers,...

I became afraid for Nadia during this episode. Robert excelled at playing games and fishing exhibitions. He wanted to cause a further wedge between her and Arman, but he only made her worry about Arman, especially by choosing La Havana as the meeting spot.

While Robert thought Arman was just a thug, he was street-smart. He's well-versed in recognizing drug dealers and getting what he wants. This showdown would be more entertaining if Arman weren't worried about Thony.

Hopefully, Nadia was on high alert when Thony finally showed. Robert acted shady at Nadia's big event, and she didn't look pleased that he had planned a deal that night.

While Robert and his men were satisfied with the drugs, they still didn't trust Arman and Thony. Nothing is ever easy for these two.

Was anyone surprised that Robert and his goons transported them to a warehouse where they were holding Maya? I wish I were, but Robert seemed to be two steps ahead of Garrett, Thony, and Arman.

I knew she'd never last at that safe house, and Robert would find the first rat.

Robert has become irredeemable. He's constantly made Arman act and feel like a thug by beating up people, but to make him kill someone?

Both Arman and Thony wanted him to keep some of his dignity. Since we only heard the gunshot and saw Arman and Thony walk out, we assume he shot Maya at the last possible second.

This horrible experience will bond Arman and Thony closer together, but what will they tell Garrett about the second part of their plan failing?

He's deeper involved in Thony's family than she knows.

Surprisingly, the FBI bought Thony's story that Garrett shot Cortes to protect her and Maya, so she believed Garrett owed her one, and when Det. Flores hauled Thony and Chris in for questioning. Thony intended to collect.

Thony and Garrett have a more enjoyable friendship when they're not keeping score. They both knew each other well, and Garrett knew that Thony was hiding something. Of course, he initially thought she got Arman to kill Marco.

It's always a competition. However, he wasn't that far off that she was protecting someone she loved. She was willing to take the blame. This family would do anything for each other, even when it hurt them.

Thony: No, I did it. I killed Marco. Garrett, you need to get me out of this.

Garrett: You’re in no place to make demands. You need to tell me the truth.

Permalink: You’re in no place to make demands. You need to tell me the truth.

Permalink: You’re in no place to make demands. You need to tell me the truth.

Even when she tried to recite the story, he could tell it was a lie. However, Thony had him over a barrel. Garrett needed Thony to finish that deal with Robert, or they'd all die.

Chris's visit to the police station on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 6 returned to haunt him since Det. Flores wanted answers, and Fiona was as determined to keep Chris quiet.

While Fiona meant well, the more she tried to hush Chris up, the more suspicious it looked. I didn't blame the detective for wanting to talk to Chris alone.

Chris took after Aunt Thony, though. He kept murmuring that she was innocent and looked like he would break down again soon.

Luckily for him, Garrett got him, and Thony was released, which made the cop even more suspicious.

Chris picked the worst time to have another emotional breakdown and the worst person to confess to, but he looked calmer after it was off his chest.

Hopefully, Garrett will keep his word. He was more compassionate with Chris than I've seen him before, and Chris needs to move on from this.

Garrett: From what you told me, it wasn’t your fault, Chris.

Chris: It wasn’t?

Garrett: It was an accident. You didn’t intend any harm. Since Marco grabbed you first, you could say it was self-defense. I’m not going to bring you in. Your family has been through enough. It’s time to put all this behind you.

Permalink: It was an accident. You didn’t intend any harm. Since Marco grabbed you first, you could say...

Permalink: It was an accident. You didn’t intend any harm. Since Marco grabbed you first, you could say...

It worries me if Garrett discovers that Thony knew about Maya's shooting. Would he turn in Chris to get revenge on Thony, or would he keep his word since he has a son too?

Garrett is a loose cannon, so I'm anxious to see what's next.

Over to you, Cleaning Lady Fanatics. Will Garrett find out Thony knew about Maya's shooting and turn on her family?

Will confessing to Garrett return to haunt Chris, or is it over? Chime in below in the comments.

Remember, if you missed an episode, you could watch The Cleaning Lady online via TV Fanatic.

The Cleaning Lady airs at 9/8c on Mondays on FOX.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.