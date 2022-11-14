The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Spousal Privilege

That was some cliffhanger, and it will alter many relationships.

Relationships were at the heart of The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 8.

It was enjoyable to take a break from Robert and his intimidating presence and focus on the aftermath and how it affected certain relationships.

Right away, Thony and Arman were still traumatized by the order to kill Maya, but from different perspectives. She's terrified Robert is still watching them and hated being away from her family.

Arman worried more about Garrett finding out they were involved, while Thony seemed genuinely worried about Garrett and hated lying to him after everything he had done for her.

Thony: I don’t know if I can keep doing this. Garrett has helped me and my family, and Chris and I keep lying to him.

Arman: You have to. Right now, he doesn’t know we’re involved.

Thony: He’s not going to stop until he finds out who killed Maya.

Arman: He’s not going to. We’re going to get Kamdar today.

While Thony and Arman have bonded over taking down Cortes and Robert, they've had different priorities. Thony wanted to protect her family, and now she feels indebted to Garrett.

Arman wanted to pay off his debt and get Nadia far away from Robert. For a while, working together made sense, but their goals started to clash for the first time when they saw Nadia in Robert's office and had to decide whether to use her as bait.

Thony tried to stick to the plan and get the money that Robert owed them, but Arman refused to use his wife as bait, angering Garrett and making him suspicious.

Garrett: You want to tell me what the hell happened in there? We had her until you screwed it up.

Arman: The deal was to bring them Kamdar, not Nadia.

Garrett: I don’t care who we have to go through to get to Kamdar. He killed Maya, and I’m taking him down.

As usual, Thony had to pacify both men and thought of a new plan --stealing Robert's ledger with all his client's names and debts. The catch was that Nadia had the key, so Arman would have to get close enough to her to steal it without making her suspicious.

That had to hurt Thony. She always put the good of the case ahead of her own relationships, leaving her alone and sad at night.

Nadia was the smartest person in this love triangle. She's strong enough to stand up for herself, demanding that she should know more if business takes place at their club, and she deserved respect, not to be treated like second best.

Arman: Stop working for Kamdar. I need you to stay away from him.

Nadia: Why would you care what I do? You’ve got your precious Thony to worry about, right? Go take care of her and her kid and leave me alone.

Arman genuinely feared for Nadia, but she maintained that Robert changed from the dangerous man she knew years ago. If she only knew.

I think Nadia returned to Robert because he made her feel like he trusted and adored her. Nadia has always wanted to feel important and that her ideas mattered.

However, it's obvious that she still cared for Arman when she asked him the brutal question.

Nadia: Do you love her? Answer me that.

Arman: No. I don’t know. What I do know is I love you.

How much of this reconciliation was real, and how much of it was a game? That was a passionate embrace.

In order to protect her family, Thony sent her family to stay at JD's. This made everyone suspicious, but Fiona and Chris pretended it would be a fun family staycation.

JD, Fiona, and the three kids seemed like an old married couple playing games, setting up an indoor tent, and eating pizza.

Chris even felt comfortable telling JD about confessing to Garrett. He looks up to JD as another father figure.

These two could work long-term if Fiona didn't keep important things from him.

Fiona was in a tight spot. She and Thony have done everything together and always protected each other.

However, JD is Jaz's father, and he has a right to be concerned if she'll be around any criminal activities that Thony is involved in. Should he forbid Fiona and the kids from seeing Thony? That might have been too far.

He didn't know what he was getting into when he got involved with this family again. Now that he does, we'll see just how strong JD is.

Garrett was determined to find Maya's true killer, and only Katherine and Thony showed any real compassion. Katherine has always been able to reach Garrett when he's stubborn with tough love, and he needed a friend to help him solve the case.

Thony and Garrett's relationship is complicated. They both have protected each other many times, so Thony felt massive guilt that she knew about Maya's death, and she wanted Robert to suffer too.

Thony knew Garrett protected her family, so she felt indebted to him. What kind of new teams will form with what Thony learned in Robert's office? Will Garrett and Thony be working against Arman and Nadia?

It feels like Thony will be torn between the two men she cares about, which may come down to who will help better protect her family.

That was some cliffhanger. If Robert and Nadia were married, did they ever get a divorce? Is Arman and Nadia's marriage even legal?

Arman still wants to protect his wife, while Thony longs to protect her family. Their goals are about to clash.

What does this mean for their relationship? Which woman will Arman choose?

Hopefully, they will arrest Robert soon, and Thony will see her family again.

Over to you, Cleaning Lady Fanatics. How will Nadia and Robert's marriage affect Thony and Arman's plans?

Does JD have a say in Fiona and the kids' lives? Let us know in the comments.

