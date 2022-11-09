The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers: Shaun Confronts Powell!

A heat wave... in November?

According to spoilers for The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 6, the heat will lower Shaun's tolerance for dissent even more than usual, knock out the hospital's primary source of electricity, and put both Lim and the patients at risk of serious complications.

The blackout isn't the only thing aggravating Shaun: he's also going to get into it with Powell when he learns she advised Lim against having the paralysis reversal surgery.

Shaun's irritation with Powell begins when he notices Lim is having a more challenging time with the heat than others.

According to Shaun, her heat sensitivity is related to her spinal cord injury; he thinks if she'd had the surgery, she wouldn't be having trouble with temperature regulation. When he learns that Powell told Lim not to have the procedure, as far as he's concerned, it's a declaration of war.

The promo video suggests that Shaun goes as far as refusing to work with Powell ever again, something that Glassman discourages.

Understandably, Shaun views this as a betrayal. He worked hard to find a safe way to do the surgery, only for Lim to reject it altogether, and in his mind, it wasn't only about Lim's physical health.

The surgery was meant to repair their friendship.

Shaun's a stickler for the rules, and the rules say that as the attending, he makes the final call, not some first-year resident.

Of course, when Shaun was a first-year resident, he wouldn't have hesitated to interfere with a patient's treatment plan if he thought he had a better idea. Maybe Glassman can help him remember that so Shaun stops trying to remove Powell from his cases.

Glassman will be too busy to deal with what he views as Shaun's nonsense, though. Spoilers say that he and Lea race to find a solution once the power goes out.

Hospitals should have backup generators so that ventilators and other lifesaving equipment don't go offline if there's a power failure. But a heat-related blackout might be too much for the emergency generators to handle, which could lead to an extreme emergency.

The Good Doctor has also released two preview videos. The first clip is an extended version of the first scene between Shaun and Powell.