The Resident Round Table: Is The Pace of the Love Triangle Too Slow? Is Betts A Worthwhile Villain?

It's been a while since we had a loathsome villain, and The Resident Season 6 Episode 7 introduced us to Governor Betts who has it in for Bell. We also met Billie's new love interest.

Join Laura Nowak, Leora W., and Meaghan Frey as they discuss the latest.

How do you feel about Governor Betts' introduction as a new villain?

Laura: I'm overtired of politics, so I'm not overjoyed about this story, and he seems very cartoony.

Leora W: I'm scared for Bell's sake, but it's been a while since we've had a villain, and I'm down for it.

Meaghan: Betts reminds me of villains we saw in The Resident's first couple of seasons, so I'm open to the idea but not overly excited by it.

How will Betts' vendetta and the addition of a spy affect Bell?

Laura: Can Kitbell have some happiness? Again, hate this idea. I dread this arc because Bell has come so far in his redemption.

Leora W: I'm so scared because, of course, HODAD will come out, and then what will we do? I don't want Bell to have to quit practicing medicine, and I don't want this new guy to win.

As for the spy, I feel a little bad for him, but mostly he bugs me. He jumped on something Bell said when Bell wasn't even at fault!

Also, he tried to manipulate Jessica. And how did he get in The OR anyway? I hope Jessica suspects something and defeats this new villain.

Meaghan: While I don't think that the governor will actually succeed in bringing Bell down, I do believe this will lead to the end of Bell's medical career, but by his own choice.

Once Betts' attacks on Bell start, it will put him under an enormous amount of stress which could ultimately lead to an MS flare. Bell may choose to step away for the sake of his own health.

Even if they go down that path, I think Bell will dedicate his new free time to fighting for changes in healthcare/healthcare funding.

As far as the spy goes, that poor man is terrible at it. He comes off as sketchy as can be and way too eager. It shouldn't be long before someone figures out that he is the only person who could be responsible for the leaks to Betts.

What were your thoughts on how they addressed the difference in healthcare with the British couple?

Laura: While I felt for the husband, I wasn't attached to them. They waited too long, and this is what happens.

Leora W: I was scared she would die the second Betts sent a spy after Bell. As for how they address the differences, they tried very hard to show both sides, but it was clear where they lean. Healthcare bills are the worst, and The UK obviously handles this sort of thing better.

Meaghan: Cost is a huge barrier to accessing healthcare in this country, so I definitely appreciated them tackling this issue in relation to other countries with a better handle on it.

This was a great example of the consequences of that barrier. So many people forego having health insurance because they can't afford it, then won't see care because they don't have insurance and can't afford to pay out of pocket— Even those with insurance face astronomical copays and deductibles. No one should have to choose between financial stability and their health.

Did you find the chimera case with the inmate interesting? Do Conrad and AJ make a good team?

Laura: I've seen the chimera effect on a few other shows. It's interesting if done right with legal or medical cases. The Resident combined both and made it compelling. AJ and Conrad always work well together. They're two of the few people I still enjoy watching.

Leora W: It was very interesting. It could have come out as convoluted that they found a way to get him out of prison, but it didn't. It was also really compelling and personal. I loved it.

Meaghan: I was hesitant when I realized that was the direction they were going in, but I agree with Laura and Leora that the show managed to do it in a compelling yet realistic way.

AJ and Conrad make an excellent team -- well, at least when they're on the same page -- so I'm always down to watch the two GOATS together.

Did everyone make too big of a deal over that dance? Why do you think Conrad denies his feelings for Billie so much?

Laura: Kind of. Many close friends dance together, but do they share those angsty looks?

Leora W: I'm beginning to believe him, which hurts my heart, but maybe he really doesn't feel that way about her. I hope I'm wrong.

If he is just in deep denial, it's probably because of the Nic connection and because if it didn't work out, he would lose someone who has become his best friend. Of course, they say you should date your best friend.

Meaghan: I absolutely thought everyone was being very dramatic about the dance. We, as the audience, have all the details and backstory, but someone who isn't aware of Billie's feelings? Their dance wouldn't come across as more than just two good friends dancing.

Conrad immediately dismissing the idea of him and Billie having feelings for each other because she was Nic's best friend says it all. Deep down, Conrad feels like crossing that line with Billie would betray Nic, and he won't let himself get past that.

Should Billie have agreed to the date with James? Do you think the love triangle (now square) is taking too long?

Laura: Yes. Billie shouldn't have to wait forever. Conrad had his chance. While I want the two of them together, she should have fun, too, and James is hot.

Leora W: She's trying to move on. I respect it. It reminds me of that guy Nic dated in S1. Or almost dated, at least. And maybe it will help Conrad to WAKE UP!

Meaghan: I'm with Leora. Maybe this will finally get Conrad to see what is right in front of him. It already seemed to be doing the job when there was a small glimmer of jealousy when Conrad saw them together.

Given how painfully slow this love triangle is moving, I'm sure Conrad won't realize it until James is on one knee asking Billie to marry him. So clearly, yes, this is taking way too long.

I'm all for a slow burn, but the problem is that there hasn't been any real movement in the love triangle except on Cade's side. Billie's side only consists of longing looks. Something must happen between Billie and Conrad soon if they want to keep this love triangle alive.

What was your favorite moment? Is there anything else you'd like to address?

Laura: I enjoyed Conrad and AJ talking about fatherhood together at the beginning.

Leora W: I loved Bell calling out the governor when he tried to attack Kit. I know it's blowing up in his and our faces now, but it was such a mic-drop moment, and it came from such a good place.

Meaghan: Billie telling Conrad that she was confused after their dance together, asking if he and Cade are happy, and then letting herself try to move on. Yes, I do want Billie and Conrad together, but I like that Billie knows her self-worth and isn't going to sulk around waiting for Conrad if he can't see what is right in front of him.

I'm also happy that they addressed the Padma-shaped elephant in the room. I'm glad she is getting help, although she is still struggling, and they are keeping that storyline alive even if she isn't in the episodes.

