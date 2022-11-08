The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast

With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe.

Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis.

Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces with Daryl on a journey across France and finds herself confronting her dark past in Paris.”

Nagaitis will play Quinn, said to be a “displaced Brit who has become powerful in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer and the owner of the Demimonde, a sexy underground nightclub.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon picks up after the events of The Walking Dead, picking up with Daryl in France.

It's unclear whether the main series will explain how he gets there, but there was a hint about variant walkers in France in the epilogue for The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

It likely means that Daryl will be dealing with walkers he'd never dreamed existed.

The series was initially set to star Melissa McBride as Carol alongside Daryl, but the actress exited the project earlier this year.

“Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe," AMC said in a statement at the time.

"Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year."

"Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future,” the statement concluded.

It was a huge blow for fans excited about the series, but Reedus has hinted that McBride could join the spinoff at a later date.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon joins new series in the universe The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, as well as ongoing series, Fear the Walking Dead and Tales of the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

