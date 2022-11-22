The Walking Dead Spinoffs: First Look at Daryl in France & Maggie and Negan in New York

at .

The main series is over, but the end was just the beginning for the Walking Dead universe.

AMC shared first-look photos for the Norman Reedus-led spinoff set in France, as well as some footage of Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's The Walking Dead: Dead City.

We'll start with Daryl Dixon because we know so little about that one.

New Location - The Walking Dead

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Daryl left after learning that Rick was alive and that Michonne was on a mission to find him.

We also know the coda for The Walking Dead: World Beyond took place in France, so it might be a hint that the zombies there are stronger than the variants we were introduced to on the final season.

Daryl in France - The Walking Dead

Daryl's arc came full circle on the series finale, and we know he wakes up in this new location with no idea how he got there, something that should pave the way for quite the mystery.

We also know there's a good chance Rick is not in Paris, thanks to the scene from the series finale of him on the run from the CRM.

"It's very tunnel vision," Reedus said during Sunday's finale event.

"There's a focus in it that I'm really enjoying."

"We're in castles and there's moats and everyone's speaking French," Reedus continued.

Zombies in Paris

"[Daryl's] trying to figure out what they're saying, and is this going to be a fight?"

As for The Walking Dead: Dead City, that show got an exciting teaser that showcases life in New York City.

After spending so long in the woods, it's time to take a look a bigger city setting.

Maggie in the Big Apple - The Walking Dead

The main series found the characters grappling with zombies in cities early in the run, but the characters moved to the outskirts.

It should make for a substantially different series.

Check out the trailer below.

AMC has also ordered a Rick and Michonne series, while Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 is also on tap for 2023.

What are your thoughts on the wider TWD universe expanding?

Hit the comments.

The Walking Dead Series Finale Photos Tease Judith's Fate, The Final Battle, and More!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

The Walking Dead Quotes

You can breathe. You can blink. You can cry. Hell, they're all gonna be doing that.

Negan

Daryl: What is it?
Judith: I can't believe we just left her in a ditch. What if you were lost and no one could find you? Where RJ was or mom?
Daryl: You gonna tell me where this is coming from?
Judith: I just want us to be back together again ... at home. That's all.
Daryl: I radioed your mom, so she knows not to go home, so she's safe. That way she can find us.
Judith: You talked to her?
Daryl: No, but I'm gonna keep trying.
Judith: It doesn't matter. I talked to her after the fire, and I'm worried. Maybe she won't come home.
Daryl: What did she say?
Judith: She went to go help some people she met, who needed her. I didn't want to tell you.
Daryl: Why is that?
Judith: Because maybe you'd leave, too.
Daryl: I won't.
Judith: You promise.
Daryl: I can't.
Judith: Why?
Daryl: Because I can't lie to you. I don't know what's gonna happen. There ain't no one that can tell you they do. There's one thing I know, there's a whole bunch of people back there that would do anything for you. One day, when you're older, they're going to need you to do anything for them. You got a whole lot of family. Nothing can take the place of someone you love being gone. That doesn't mean that everything that follows is going to break your heart.

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Photos

New Location - The Walking Dead
Daryl in France - The Walking Dead
That's a Wrap on The Walking Dead
Danai Gurira on the Series Finale - The Walking Dead
Rick Grimes on the Series Finale - The Walking Dead
Resolution for Maggie and Negan - The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Videos

The Walking Dead: The Whisperer War Kicks Off in Season 10 Trailer!
The Walking Dead: The Whisperer War Kicks Off in Season 10 Trailer!
The Walking Dead Promo: The Whisperers Make Their Move!
The Walking Dead Promo: The Whisperers Make Their Move!
The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Does Lydia Trust Alpha?
The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Does Lydia Trust Alpha?
  1. The Walking Dead
  2. The Walking Dead Spinoffs: First Look at Daryl in France & Maggie and Negan in New York