The White Lotus Penultimate Episode Trailer: Will Tanya Tell Portia the Truth?

We're reaching the finish line of The White Lotus Season 2, and the penultimate episode looks to be a wild ride.

At the end of The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 5, Tanya witnessed Quentin having sex with his supposed nephew, Jack, putting her in a bit of a tailspin.

Tanya has opened up to Quentin, but it seems like he, Jack, and the others could be part of a long con.

Tanya always seems to attract the wrong people in her life, and I bet it's difficult to weed out the people who want to be a part of your life for friendship or money.

Tanya has already realized Greg is up to no good, and there are plenty of theories floating around that Greg could be working with Quentin and Jack to swindle Tanya.

The official teaser for the penultimate episode finds Tanya telling Portia to think about slowing down her relationship with Jack.

At this point, it doesn't look like Tanya has told Portia about what she witnessed; if she had, there's a good chance that she would not want to believe it.

The scary part is that Tanya and Portia are effectively isolated in Palermo, well away from the resort.

For that reason alone, it's possible Tanya will not say much about what she witnessed.

Back at the hotel, we see things between Harper and Ethan take a big turn.

They're finally confronting the fact they don't find one another attractive, but Harper is also struggling with thinking more happened the night she and Daphne were away from the hotel than she was told.

It doesn't help matters that she catches Ethan talking to Lucia and Mia. Granted, they're probably still looking for their money because it's not like Cameron will pay them any time soon.

Lucia is also seen accompanying Bert, Dominic, and Albie on their trip, but they run into someone -- probably Alesso again.

The White Lotus Season 2 has featured plenty of twists and turns, but the final two episodes of the season will likely send this mystery into high gear.

Check out the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts on the clip.

