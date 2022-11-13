The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Bull Elephants

Oh, Tanya, what are we going to do with you?

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 3 found Jennifer Coolidge's multi-faceted alter ego going through the motions as she searched for meaning after the revelation that Greg loves someone else.

Tanya's beauty is that she's blissfully unaware of the world around her and thinks she's the center of attention.

Reeling in Portia as what can only be described as her guardian was another sign that Tanya wasn't independent enough to go on vacation.

It's sad to watch her crumble and search for connection in the unlikeliest places.

It was even sadder that she got a tarot reading and, despite her initial skepticism, didn't believe the woman's worries about Greg were legit.

Tanya wanted validation, and by that, I mean she wanted the tarot reader to say she was the hot woman in Greg's life.

Her actions are impulsive and delusional. She's so devoted to this relationship and doesn't want to confront the fact that Greg has been using her as a meal ticket and, potentially, a big payout.

No one wants to admit when they've been taken for a ride.

I can sympathize with that part, but it would have been far more satisfying if Tanya recognized Greg's behavior wasn't that of someone in love with her.

My best guess is that Greg will continue swindling her until someone else steps in. Unfortunately, Tanya will hold on to the false hope that everything is all fine and dandy.

Portia was clearly pissed about being told to stick around for Tanya. She's passed from pillar to post, and she's getting tired of it.

Who can blame Portia for wanting to get thrown around by a hot Italian man? After all, Albie, who is very clearly falling for her, is not living up to the kind of person she desires.

It makes me think they've had no connection whatsoever. Because of his rocky relationship with his father and grandfather, Albie was all alone, so Portia latched on to him.

She was living when Albie shows up and kissed her while she was working on the hot man in the pool. It strikes me as something you would expect from people actually in a relationship, and they are most certainly not.

My best guess is that Portia will lead Albie on in a sense before realizing that she's becoming what she hates the most about everyone at the hotel.

It was super impulsive of Daphne to book something away from the men, not telling Harper about it until the last minute and a telling sign that her relationship with Cameron is not as strong as she'd like the world to believe.

Harper was right to be apprehensive about staying away from the hotel. She and Daphne aren't friends and are just putting up with each other for the sake of their husbands.

It rubbed Cameron the wrong way that Daphne didn't tell anyone until the last minute, and he was only too happy to get close to Lucia and Mia.

Cameron is a slimeball, and he'll do anything to get what he wants, so although he was mad about Daphne's actions, he saw it as an opportunity to cheat on his wife.

It was surprising to discover Ethan isn't sleeping with Mia. After all, he hasn't been interested in his wife, and we've already got a sense that he's been cheating on his wife.

The sad thing is that Harper knew something was out of sorts when Ethan didn't pick up the phone, and if the truth does come out, Cameron will try to spin it in a way that makes Ethan look just as bad as him.

Harper knows she had Ethan have many relationship issues, and anything about that night will be misconstrued so much that it drives an irreparable wedge between them.

Lucia and Mia don't have a hotel room, so it's possible Daphne's and Harper's returns to the resort on The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4 will send this drama into high gear.

Dominic had to tell those two women to leave his room and ensure they wouldn't see each other again. He's on this vacation to prove that he's not the man he's been portrayed.

If his father had managed to put the pieces together to understand that Lucia and Mia were in his room, it wouldn't be long before his son did.

Dominic has done some shitty things, and a part of him knows this trip might be his only chance to prove his son wrong about him.

Albie has heard plenty from his mother and sister about his father, and after watching the first few episodes, he's a pretty awful guy.

"Bull Elephants" wasn't as much about the mystery as you would expect at this point of the season, but it was a nice deep dive into the psyche of these characters, most of whom are just terrible.

What did you think of Portia at the pool? Do you think she's regretting getting close to Albie?

What's your take on Tanya and the tarot card reader?

Do you think Harper knows something is amiss with her husband?

Hit the comments.

The White Lotus continues Sundays at 9 p.m.

