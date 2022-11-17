Titans Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Super Super Mart

All is right in the world ... for now.

The Titans helped shield Sebastian from Mother Mayhem on Titans Season 4 Episode 4, but he's destined for darkness.

Sebastian is bewildered because everything he thinks he knows about himself is wrong.

The slow-burn nature of the first three episodes was a distant memory on "Super Super Mart" because we finally learned some answers.

It's hard to believe it, but once upon a time, May worked in an office, even if she let her powers run rampant here and there.

The beauty of the flashbacks in this particular episode is that they help viewers understand her machinations.

All that changed when she learned about Trigon and allowed herself to use her abilities for Trigon and the Organization.

May is talented, and the flashbacks added some much-needed depth to show us why she was dead set on taking Rachel's powers.

Prophecies are murky, and if TV has taught us anything, it's that people misinterpret them to fit what they want.

There was desperation from May when her son was born because she fiercely searched for meaning in life.

She didn't want to admit that she wasted years of her life with the Organization, and who could blame her?

If the flashbacks prove anything, May is honest and doesn't use her powers to foster a culture of fear.

I don't think her power is as strong as she would like people to believe, but there's no telling what she will accomplish if she gets Sebastian to recite the words.

Tethering the current arc to the past was an excellent way to have some connective tissue to the beginning of the series.

Titans has been criticized in the past for burning through plots and not connecting them well enough together.

The creatives took that criticism on board to craft a compelling arc that feels like the natural next step for the characters.

The bond between Rachel and Sebastian was another strong point. Based on that initial conversation, you could tell they had a lot in common.

They will probably form a strong bond that will be blown to pieces when Sebastian inevitably activates his abilities.

Then again, maybe their bond will allow Sebastian to understand the Titans are not the villains here.

Rachel will be crucial to the prophecy, but I love that the reason Kory was sent to Earth cropped back up.

As I said, the series is doing a great job of tethering the current season to the past.

But that also makes me feel like the series is coming to a close.

It feels very much like we're on the final important arc, and with all the uncertainty surrounding HBO Max shows when it merges with Discovery+, maybe wrapping things up is for the best.

Initially, it was difficult to get to grips with all the changes to the team, but the addition of Jinx and Tim proved worthwhile.

Jinx knows how to lighten the mood, whether that's natural or her trying desperately to get people to like her, I don't know.

She's been instrumental in the battles, something that might force Dick's hand to keep her a permanent part of the team.

Tim is just plodding along at this stage. Clearly, he needs to find a way to utilize his skills to his advantage, and I suspect that Bernard will be one of the most pivotal parts of his arc in the future.

Conner getting stabbed by a robotic Deathstroke controlled by Mother Mayhem came out of nowhere, but the series had to show that he wasn't as invincible as he thought.

Being stabbed would inevitably lead to adverse results, and puking blood and snakes could hint that Mother Mayhem has done irreparable damage to our factory-made superhero.

It's unclear exactly what Mother Mayhem has done, but she's always working ten steps ahead of our heroes.

Conner has a lot of power, so it's inevitable people will crop up and think they can manipulate him to join their cause.

He's half Lex Luthor, after all. His observations about Superman saving the world made him sound like a kid whose parents were always away.

"Super Super Mart" moved the plot in an excellent direction, highlighting that the show works best when all of the Titans are together, taking down some villains.

The test will be whether the rest of the episodes can match up to this quality.

I don't think locking Sebastian and Rachel up in a room at S.T.A.R. Labs will amount to much, but with Conner seemingly under May's control, there should be fireworks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.