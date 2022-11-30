Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

Tulsa King is not slowing down at Paramount+.

The streaming service officially ordered a second season of the Sylvester Stallone drama series on Wednesday.

The series launched earlier this month on both Paramount+ and Paramount Network.

Paramount+ has revealed the series helped drive Paramount+ to "highest single day starts ever."

"Tulsa King scored as the #1 new series of the year, topping all others including the Game of Thrones sequel House of the Dragon, with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit season two,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

“Tulsa King together with Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and the upcoming 1923, undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth - none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

"With the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan's darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre, we have found our latest hit in Tulsa King," said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming.

"The series' premiere on Paramount+ helped drive a record sign-up day fueled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount Network's incredible Yellowstone audience."

“We could not be more excited about the success of Tulsa King,” said David C. Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios.

"It's a fun, fresh show that audiences are truly embracing in no small part because of its star, Sylvester Stallone."

"We are thankful to Chris McCarthy and MTV Entertainment Studios for their continued support and we are looking forward to getting back on set for season two.”

The series started as the #1 new series premiere on cable of 2022 with 3.7 million total viewers, besting House of the Dragon and The Old Man.

These numbers do not include the Paramount+ performance.

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla.

Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.

The series also stars Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday).

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes Sunday on Paramount+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.