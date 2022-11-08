Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Did Grace and Carter make it down the aisle?

On All American Season 5 Episode 4, the gang prepared for the events at hand.

Meanwhile, Denise and Laura kidnapped their friend for a surprise bachelorette party.

Elsewhere, Jordan, Layla, and Olivia were all shocked when some of their biggest secrets came to light.

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.