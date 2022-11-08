Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Did Grace and Carter make it down the aisle?

On All American Season 5 Episode 4, the gang prepared for the events at hand.

Steering Coop - All American Season 5 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Denise and Laura kidnapped their friend for a surprise bachelorette party.

Elsewhere, Jordan, Layla, and Olivia were all shocked when some of their biggest secrets came to light.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

All American Season 5 Episode 4 Quotes

Olivia: Is everything OK?
Spencer: Dillon's acting like he's too good to dance for money.

I'm really liking this mature new version of you.

Layla [to Jordan]

All American Season 5 Episode 4

All American Season 5 Episode 4 Photos

Vortex Meltdown - All American Season 5 Episode 4
Disturbing Game - All American Season 5 Episode 4
Supporting Coop - All American Season 5 Episode 4
Secrets Spilled - All American Season 5 Episode 4
Surprise Events - All American Season 5 Episode 4
Coop's Disappointment - All American Season 5 Episode 4
