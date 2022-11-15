Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did Olivia manage to complete her article?

On All American Season 5 Episode 5, things took a turn when she turned to Billy to complete the missing piece.

Meanwhile, JJ roped Spencer and Jordan into a Valentine's Day fraternity speed dating event, leaving Jordan questioning what was happening.

Elsewhere, Coop had an opportunity to audit a law class but faced stiff competition for the coveted spot.

All American Season 5 Episode 5 Quotes

JJ: I've got to get my lucky tank top out of my locker.
Spencer: Of course you do.

Remember what I said. "Pretty Woman." It's going to change your life.

Coop [to Spencer]

