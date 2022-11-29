Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 7

at .

Did Spencer manage to bounce back?

On All American Season 5 Episode 7, he tried to navigate the fallout after some shocking news.

Team Player - All American Season 5 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Jordan contemplated whether he was making the right call.

Elsewhere, Coop's first day of auditing law classes didn't go to plan.

Layla tried to work through a professional crisis with Patience after hitting a major social media landmark.

Watch All American Season 5 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

All American Season 5 Episode 7 Quotes

I'm glad you are handling JJ's leaving like men.

Grace

We have to get Coach Kenny the job.

Spencer [to Jordan]

All American Season 5 Episode 7

