Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 8 Episode 10

How did the gang react to that big return?

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 10, the islanders were left in shock when someone who claimed to be done with the franchise returned.

As we neared the season finale, a shocking change in the format left everyone pondering what could possibly happen next.

Elsewhere, Jesse Palmer planned to help one couple take the next step in their relationship.

Use the video above to watch Bachelor in Paradise online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.