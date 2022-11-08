Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 8 Episode 12

Did the new love triangle threaten the peace in Paradise?

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 12, a trip to town left everyone questioning what could possibly happen next.

With awkward events playing out, Jesse's big revelation left everyone with a lot of questions.

Meanwhile, Lais had a stunning admission.

Use the video above to watch Bachelor in Paradise online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.