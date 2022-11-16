Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 8 Episode 14

Did Jesse go too far?

Rock-solid couples imploded on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 14 as some faces from the past returned.

However, engagements were just around the corner, and it was time for everyone to question whether their relationship was strong.

Elsewhere, Becca and Thomas arrived to share an exciting announcement.

Use the video above to watch Bachelor in Paradise online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.