Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 8 Episode 15

Who found the love of their life?

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 15, there was plenty of drama as some of the loved-up couples got cold feet about the future.

Yes, really.

As the end of the process approached, each couple had to decide whether to take the next step, or end the relationship in Paradise.

Who didn't make it to the final episode of the season?

Use the video above to watch Bachelor in Paradise online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.