Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 5

at .

Did Frank manage to protect his family?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5, an investigation was launched after protests against a controversial NYPD unit.

Anthony Tries to Find Peace - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez formed an unlikely partnership with an informant in order to prevent a murder.

Elsewhere, Eddie landed in hot water after she defied a direct order.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online rght here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 Quotes

Bugs: You want me to go undercover? No, no, you want me to get shot again! That's a terrible thing to do.
Danny: I didn't want you to get shot in the first place.

Erin: Abigail. I didn't know you were here.
Abigail: Could you close the door?
Erin: Did my father send you?
Abigail: No.
Erin: Does he know you're here?
Abigail: I didn't want to bother him with this.
Erin: You don't seem like the type to skip work lightly.
Abigail: I haven't taken a day off since I was assaulted.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 Photos

Season 13 Episode 5 Spoilers - Blue Bloods
Anthony Tries to Find Peace - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5
Eddie is in Trouble - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5
Preventing a Murder - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5
Henry Makes a Point - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 13
  3. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 5