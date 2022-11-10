Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 7

Did the staff manage to get the right level of care to the patients?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 7, the Med was at an impasse over the lack of equipment.

The Prison Ward - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 7

Meanwhile, the life of Archer's son was in danger, while Crocket helped a kidney transplant patient experiencing psychosis.

Elsewhere, Hannah and Will got closer after a traumatic experience.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 7 Quotes

Will: I didn't do too bad at the thrift store.
Asher: I don't know. I feel like a bank teller in these clothes.

Choi: You two seem to be getting along.
Will: We're friends, that's all.
Choi: Keep telling yourself that.
Will: How's everything going with you and April?
Choi: Actually, it seems like it's better the second time around. It's like we got the arguing out of our system and it turns out we were on the same path all along.

