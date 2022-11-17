Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 8

Did Will, Crockett, and Justin manage to save their patients?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 8, the trio tried to facilitate a trans-organ exchange.

Meanwhile, Hannah and Nellie helped a sexual assault survivor.

Elsewhere, Ethan and Archer treated a patient whose case could expose a fraudulent doctor.

Grant and Maggie embarked on a trip down memory lane.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.