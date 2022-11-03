Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 6

at .

Did Atwater manage to keep his job?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 6, his reaction during a tense arrest put him under intense scrutiny.

Skyward -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5

Meanwhile, the rest of the team dug deep to uncover evidence that could keep their colleague out of jail.

Elsewhere, there were promises of some big changes for Intelligence, but did the team welcome it?

Watch Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 6 Quotes

When you walk out into the air, take your empathy with you.

Atwater

Atwater: Second one today, Sarge.
Voight: Yeah, it's one of those days.

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 6

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 6 Photos

Death of a Teen -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 6
Undercover Again -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 6
Focused on Sean -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 6
Arriving to the Scene -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 6
Partners and Brothers -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 6
Torres on Knee - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 6
  1. Chicago PD
  2. Chicago PD Season 10
  3. Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 6
  4. Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 6