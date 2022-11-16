Watch FBI: Most Wanted Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did the team manage to find a tech entrepreneur's killer?

On FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 Episode 7, the man was abducted at a rave and found bludgeoned to death at his estate.

Remy and the team entered the world of psychedelics to find the killer.

However, Remy had to navigate some big changes in his personal life as the case turned on its head.

Use the video above to watch FBI: Most Wanted online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.