Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 5

What did Meredith learn about her post-Seattle life?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5, Meredith embarked on a trip to Boston as she continued to question her place.

Meanwhile, Koracick and Catherine met up to speak about a bold new direction for the charity.

Elsewhere, Bailey and Addison hit the road to volunteer at a family planning center.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.