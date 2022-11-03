Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 3 Episode 5

Did Pei-Ling survive?

On Kung Fu Season 3 Episode 5, Nicky was forced to put things with Bo on the back burner to figure out how to save her friend.

Meanwhile, Sebastian voiced his concerns to Mei-Li about corporate's growing oversight on the restaurant.

Elsewhere, Zhilan made her move but failed to consider the consequences and how one wrong move could change everything.

Use the video above to watch Kung Fu online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.