Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 7

at .

Did the gang manage to rescue Caroline?

On La Brea Season 2 Episode 7, the Harris family was back together and turned to someone from the past to help with the sinkholes.

Levi - La Brea Season 2 Episode 7

As the future of humankind continued to be in question, a big decision had to be made.

Elsewhere, Lucas' life was on the line, forcing Ty to accept a challenge to win his friend a cure.

Watch La Brea Season 2 Episode 7 Online

La Brea Season 2 Episode 7 Quotes

Gavin: Snatch and grab sounds like our best bet. We go through the back and take them out together.
Levi: It’s too risky. There could be guards at the ends of those hallways. We need to go through the property first.
Gavin: We can’t just stand here. There’s no time for that.
Levi: There’s always time.
Gavin: It’s my mother. This is what we’re doing.

Eve: Besides, we can’t let a tidal wave destroy where we had our first date.
Gavin: No, we can not. Do you remember being on the top of that Ferris wheel?

La Brea Season 2 Episode 7

La Brea Season 2 Episode 7 Photos

Decisions-horizontal - La Brea Season 2 Episode 7
Levi - La Brea Season 2 Episode 7
Eve's Decision - La Brea Season 2 Episode 7
The Next Plan - La Brea Season 2 Episode 7
Help Lucas - La Brea Season 2 Episode 7
Training - La Brea Season 2 Episode 7
